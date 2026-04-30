Myles Lewis-Skelly with his Arsenal teammates pre-match (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly ready to consider selling Myles Lewis-Skelly for around £43m this summer, with Atletico Madrid interested.

The Gunners and Atletico are currently focusing on their Champions League semi-final, with last night’s first leg finishing 1-1 in Madrid.

Still, it could also be that these two big teams will soon meet to discuss business off the pitch, with Lewis-Skelly’s future in some doubt.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who state that the England international is on the radar of Atletico as a potential summer target.

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The report adds that Arsenal could be prepared to consider offers in the region of £43m for Lewis-Skelly, who has fallen down the pecking order this season due to issues with how he fits Mikel Arteta’s tactics.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – should Arsenal keep or sell?

Lewis-Skelly is undoubtedly a fine talent on his day, but Arsenal have other options at left-back in the form of both Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie.

It could therefore be smart business by the north London giants to cash in on interest in a top young talent like Lewis-Skelly.

If Arsenal could bank as much as £43m for the 19-year-old, that would represent a huge amount of ‘pure profit’ due to the fact that he’s a homegrown player who came up through their academy.

In this era of ever-stricter Financial Fair Play regulations, AFC might find it’s in their best interests to sell someone like this, even if some fans might be disappointed to see a promising homegrown youngster leaving.

Could Lewis-Skelly change position?

Another thing for AFC to consider is if they could make use of Lewis-Skelly’s talents in another position apart from left-back.

A role in midfield looks like it could work for Lewis-Skelly, who has great footwork and passing, even if he perhaps lacks the work rate and defensive discipline to start regularly as a full-back.

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