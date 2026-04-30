Xabi Alonso is being linked with Chelsea (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is reportedly open to taking the Chelsea job if he’s given ‘more control’ than the Blues are currently offering.

It seems Alonso has some interest in potentially taking over at Chelsea as they continue to hold talks with candidates to replace Liam Rosenior.

According to Simon Phillips, Alonso is open to becoming Chelsea manager, but it seems his key condition is being given what sources describe as ‘a bit more control’ in the role.

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The Spanish tactician did a great job during his time in charge of Leverkusen, leading the club to its first ever Bundesliga title, and reaching the Europa League final.

However, Alonso struggled in his spell with Real Madrid earlier this season before being sacked, and one imagines he had a lot less control in his role at the Bernabeu.

Can Xabi Alonso succeed where others have failed at Chelsea?

The Chelsea job is not a simple one, and a lot of fine managers have struggled at Stamford Bridge under this ownership in particular.

Alonso is one of the top coaches in the game at the moment, but it’s not necessarily going to be easy for even him to come in and hit the ground running in this environment.

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The former Liverpool midfielder might do well to consider waiting for other opportunities, as there’s just been so much upheaval at CFC with frequent changes to players and managers.

Still, one imagines it might also be tempting to work with a lot of top young players and to manage one of the biggest names in the Premier League, with the bonus of living in London.

Phillips’ report also mentions the likes of Andoni Iraola being on Chelsea’s radar as no final decision has been made yet on who will be the club’s next manager.