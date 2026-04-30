Mikel Arteta applauds the Arsenal fans after the Atletico Madrid game (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly pushing for the club to intensify efforts to sign RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande this summer.

The Ivory Coast international is expected to cost around €100m, with Gunners boss Arteta making an attacking player of that profile a top priority.

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Diomande has been in superb form for Leipzig this season, emerging as one of the breakthrough stars in Europe’s big five leagues with a record of 13 goals and seven assists in all competitions.

We’ve previously broken exclusive info on Arsenal’s interest in Diomande, and now a report from Fichajes states that the north London giants appear to be accelerating their efforts.

Yan Diomande transfer situation explained

Diomande makes sense as a player in demand as we approach the summer, but what’s really going on with the talented 19-year-old winger?

In recent days, the Telegraph have reported on Liverpool doing work on this deal, with the Reds certainly likely to benefit from a top young attacker like this coming in to replace departing club legend Mohamed Salah.

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Still, another report from TEAMtalk has stated that Leipzig want to keep Diomande for one more season, and Fabrizio Romano has spoken on his YouTube channel about the Bundesliga giants being prepared to offer him a new contract.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but clearly nothing is decided yet and Diomande may prefer to wait before jumping into a big move like Arsenal or Liverpool.

Arsenal need to win Yan Diomande transfer battle

As things stand, Arsenal are either on the brink of glory, or on the brink of a huge wasted opportunity.

Arteta’s side are looking the slight favourites over Atletico Madrid to make only their second ever Champions League final, while they can still edge out Manchester City in an extremely tight Premier League title race.

However, a signing like Diomande to add more spark to their attack is surely a priority for next season, as that’s been an area where so many of this current squad have under-performed this term.

Yan Diomande TOTAL SCORE: 18/25 Transfer fee * Performance ***** Achievements *** Career phase **** Squad need *****

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If Arsenal fail to win a trophy it will surely be the front three that most fans and pundits alike will look at, with Bukayo Saka performing well below his usual standards, while Gabriel Martinelli has only one league goal all season, and the ageing Leandro Trossard has completely gone off the boil in 2026.

A signing like Diomande could change everything, so AFC need to get there ahead of Liverpool, who might struggle to find anyone better suited to filling the void that’s set to be left by Salah this summer.