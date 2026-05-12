Half and half scarves are sold outside the stadium. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Jacobo Ramon has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

The 21-year-old central defender has done quite well for the Italian club Como, and he is highly rated across Europe.

Ramon has also been linked with Liverpool in recent months.

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Arsenal and Chelsea want Ramon

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing the player, according to a report from Sports Boom. However, Real Madrid has a buy-back clause (€8m), which will complicate any potential move by Premier League clubs. It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will sign him in the summer.

Como would prefer to sell him for a fee of €45-50 million in the summer. Arsenal and Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to pay a premium.

Ramon will be excited about the possibility of competing in the Premier League. It would be a step up in his career. However, he should look to join a club where he can play regularly.

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Chelsea move would be ideal for Ramon

Joining Arsenal might not be ideal for him. They have tremendous depth in the defensive unit, and the 21-year-old Spanish defender could struggle for regular opportunities. At Chelsea, he could be one of the first names on the sheet. They have been quite vulnerable this season, and they need to tighten up at the back. The defender would be ideal for them.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The player has the qualities to thrive in the Premier League, and he could develop into a top-class defender with the right guidance. He will look to sort out his long-term future quickly and focus on his football.

The opportunity to return to his boyhood club, Real Madrid, could be tempting for him, and the Spanish giants clearly have an advantage in the race.