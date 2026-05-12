Luis Enrique and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Jan Kruger, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, but they will face competition from PSG and Barcelona.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, PSG manager, Luis Enrique, has urged the club hierarchy to sign the 26-year-old striker in the summer. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can act quickly in order to win the race for his signature.

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Julian Alvarez will cost £100 million

Atletico Madrid will demand around £100 million to sell the player. The 26-year-old World Cup winner has been exceptional for the Spanish club, and there is no doubt that he could transform Arsenal in the attack. Alvarez has 20 goals and 9 assists this season.

The Gunners have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to join the club. They are well placed to win the Premier League title this season and are also in the final of the UEFA Champions League. They will be hoping to beat PSG in the final of the European competition, and then beat them to the signing of Alvarez.

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Arsenal need Alvarez

If they can sign the 2022 World Cup winner, it could transform their attack. They need a reliable striker who can consistently find the back of the net and create opportunities in the final third. They invested a substantial sum in Viktor Gyokeres during the summer transfer window, and he has scored 20 goals across all competitions. However, he is inconsistent with his goal-scoring, and his overall football ability leaves a lot to be desired.

Alvarez is a more complete forward and could help create opportunities for his teammates, not just find the back of the net. He is also lethal from set pieces, and he could add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack.