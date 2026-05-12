(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s hopes for a historic double have been dealt a significant blow with the news that defender Ben White has been ruled out for the remainder three games and perhaps beyond.

White suffered the injury during Arsenal’s tense 1-0 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday, a match that ended in controversy after a late Callum Wilson equalizer was chalked off by VAR for a foul on David Raya, allowing the Gunners to escape with all three points.

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Romano provides update on Ben White injury

Renowned transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano shared the news, confirming the severity of the defender’s condition.

Reporting on X, Romano stated:

“Ben White will be OUT of Champions League final and missing upcoming games for Arsenal until end of the season. Knee injury will keep White out and more tests will confirm if he can be in World Cup squad or not. Get well soon!”

??? Ben White will be OUT of Champions League final and missing upcoming games for Arsenal until end of the season. Knee injury will keep White out and more tests will confirm if he can be in World Cup squad or not. Get well soon! ????????? pic.twitter.com/1zWojnS2LF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 12, 2026

The club later confirmed that White has sustained medial ligament damage. The timing is particularly cruel for the 28-year-old, who has been a pillar of Mikel Arteta’s defence this season.

Beyond missing the climax of the domestic and European season, White now faces a race against time to prove his fitness for England’s upcoming World Cup campaign, with further medical assessments scheduled for later this week.

Arsenal are three wins away from winning historic double

The loss of White comes at the most critical time of the season. Arsenal are currently on the verge of footballing immortality, sitting just three wins away from securing a Premier League and Champions League double.

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With two matches remaining in the league, the Gunners lead the table but have no room for error. If both Arsenal and Man City win their remaining games, Mikel Arteta’s side will be crowned the Premier League champions.

Following the conclusion of the league season, they travel to Budapest on May 30 to face PSG in the Champions League final at the Puskás Aréna.

White may have played his final game for Arsenal

With White linked with a summer exit, he may have played his final game for the Gunners.

The Gunners are looking to make changes on the right as per reports, with Tino Livramento seen as an option to replace White.

Everton are showing interest in signing him while Newcastle have also been linked with the 28-year-old.

Given that he is likely to leave this summer, he may have played his final game for the club.