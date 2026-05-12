Unai Emery, Mikel Arteta and Arne Slot (Photo by Michael Regan, Justin Setterfield, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are hoping to sign the AS Roma attacker Matias Soule at the end of the season.

According to a report from Sports Boom, the player could cost around €40 million, and Aston Villa are front-runners to complete the deal.

They will face competition from clubs like Bournemouth and Brighton. Aston Villa certainly have the financial muscle to pay the asking price for him, and Soule could prove to be an excellent long-term investment. He can operate on the flanks as well as centrally. He will add goals and creativity to the team.

Soule has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past.

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Villa could use Matias Soule

Soule has 7 goals and 8 assists this season. They have been overly dependent on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins. They need more support in the attack, especially if they secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign.

The Argentine attacker will be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. It would be a step up for him, and he would get to test at the highest level. If the West Midlands club end up securing Champions League qualification, they will be an attractive destination for players.

Aston Villa view the player as a “blue-chip” investment, and they believe that he could dominate the league in future.

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Soule on Arsenal and Liverpool radar

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Liverpool are monitoring his situation as well. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the 23-year-old in the summer. Arsenal need more quality in the final third and an upgrade on players like Noni Madueke.

On the other hand, Liverpool will lose Mohammed Salah in the summer, and they need more cutting edge on the flanks. The South American could be a very handy option for them.