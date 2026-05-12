(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United have identified Atalanta’s midfield engine Ederson as a ‘genuine target’ this summer as they look to bolster their midfield.

The Brazilian, who played a key role in the Italian side’s recent European successes, is high on the shortlist at Old Trafford as the club prepares for a significant transition.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Jacobs downplays “agreed deal” rumors but confirms genuine interest

Despite growing excitement among the United faithful, respected journalist Ben Jacobs has moved to clarify the current state of play.

Taking to X, Jacobs provided an update. While the interest is concrete, the deal is not yet at the finish line.

He said: “Ederson and Manchester United remains one to watch. However, suggestions of Ederson agreeing terms or Manchester United placing a bid are currently premature, as revealed on @talkSPORT last month.

“Ederson one of several genuine targets as Manchester United prepare to sign at least two midfielders. However, Atalanta’s asking price is viewed as high given Ederson only has a year left on his contract.”

Ederson and Manchester United remains one to watch. However, suggestions of Ederson agreeing terms or Manchester United placing a bid are currently premature, as revealed on @talkSPORT last month. Ederson one of several genuine targets as Manchester United prepare to sign at… https://t.co/IuEpDvZNMP — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 12, 2026

Jacobs’ update comes after it was reported that United have made a move for the midfielder.

Italian journalist Moretto recently revealed that the Red Devils have made the most significant move, reportedly offering a better financial package than other suitors.

For United, the more difficult task will be to agree a fee with the Italian club.

Despite Ederson entering the final twelve months of his contract, a situation that usually lowers a player’s market value, Atalanta are reportedly holding out for a premium fee.

Midfield reinforcements expected at Old Trafford

The pursuit of Ederson is part of a much larger blueprint. Manchester United are reportedly preparing to sign at least two midfielders during this window, signaling a clear intent to move on from the aging profiles currently in the squad.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Casemiro is confirmed to be departing upon the expiry of his contract this June, while Manuel Ugarte is expected to be sold as well.

Man United have secured the future of young midfield star Kobbie Mainoo and now the club are in hunt for players to build the midfield around him.

With United securing a place in the Champions League for next season, returning to Europe’s elite competition after a couple of years, they are expected to have a busy summer transfer window centered around midfield reinforcements.