(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks, and Chelsea are interested in him.

They are looking to bring in a quality replacement for Liam Rosenior, and the Spanish manager could be an interesting option. He has shown his quality in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen, helping them win the league title.

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Xabi Alonso to join Chelsea?

He was shown the door by Real Madrid earlier this season, but he did a reasonably good job with them. There is no doubt that he is a talented manager with a bright future, and Alonso could prove to be an excellent addition for Chelsea.

According to a report from GMS, Chelsea have now held positive talks with the manager’s representatives, and he is open to joining a Premier League club. He is thought to be on Liverpool’s radar as well.

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Liverpool also linked with Alonso

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool is willing to sack Arne Slot and bring their former midfielder in as a replacement. It has been a disappointing season for Liverpool, and they need a change. Appointing Alonso as their next manager could be a wise decision.

Apart from being a quality manager, he knows the club well and is highly rated by the fans. His appointment would be welcomed by the Liverpool faithful.

Slot has clearly lost the trust of the fanbase, and it would be ideal for Liverpool to part ways with him.

Chelsea are now looking to bring in a manager before the World Cup begins, and it remains to be seen whether they can finalise an agreement with the 44-year-old in the coming weeks.

The opportunity to manage Chelsea or Liverpool will be exciting for Alonso. He has been hailed as “incredible” by Pep Guardiola.