(Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport / James Gill - Danehouse via Getty Images)

James Maddison has risked potential disciplinary action from the FA after calling out the officiating and VAR’s failure to award Tottenham a penalty during their 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

The midfielder, making his long-awaited return from an ACL injury, was at the heart of a controversial stoppage-time incident that could have significantly altered Spurs’ survival prospects.

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James Maddison slams ‘petrified’ referees on Instagram

The incident occurred in the 103rd minute when Maddison went down in the box following a challenge from Leeds striker Lukas Nmecha.

While the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium rose to demand a spot-kick, the referee waved away the appeals, a decision subsequently upheld by VAR on the grounds that Nmecha had played the ball.

Taking to Instagram, Maddison has now posted a screenshot of the incident to provide his own “clarity” on the touch.

Uploading a picture of a zoomed in snapshot of Nmecha fouling him, Maddison posted the following caption:

“For clarity, the small tiny touch on the ball to change direction came from the outside of my right foot not Nmecha and I told the ref that but the check was over in about 20 seconds. Officials are petrified to make decisions on pitch now because of VAR. We keep fighting. COYS.”

FA could take action against Maddison for questioning official integrity

Maddison’s choice of words, specifically labeling officials as ‘petrified’ is likely to land him in hot water with the FA.

The FA’s rules regarding comments are strict, particularly concerning posts that imply bias or attack the integrity of match officials.

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While Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi refrained from direct criticism of the VAR decision, noting only that Gillett was “not calm,” Maddison’s more direct comments presents a different problem for the league.

With only two games remaining in the season, a potential fine or touchline ban for their star playmaker is the last thing Tottenham need as they battle to secure their Premier League status.