Leeds could find it difficult to do business in January. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ethan Ampadu was outstanding for Leeds United in the Championship last season.

He helped them secure promotion to the Premier League, and he has been outstanding for them once again in the top flight.

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Leeds want a new deal for Ethan Ampadu

There have been rumours linking him with a move away from the club, but Leeds United are hoping to tie him down to a new deal. According to a report from The Leeds Press, they are expected to open talks over a new contract with the player as soon as the season ends.

Meanwhile, Adam Crafton from The Athletic has now fuelled further speculations surrounding the future of the Leeds United star by claiming that the Whites would do well to keep him at the club beyond this season.

Crafton wrote on X: “At the risk of upsetting some Leeds fans, I think they’ll do very well to keep Ampadu this summer. So consistent.”

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Leeds must keep Ampadu

Leeds United need to keep their best players if they want to establish themselves as regulars in the Premier League. They cannot afford to sell one of their best players in the summer. Ampadu has been an indispensable asset for them, and Leeds must do everything in their power to convince him to stay at the club.

The player has just one year left on his current contract, and the Whites must sort out the situation quickly. Multiple clubs will be monitoring his situation, and it would be quite unsurprising if there are offers for him in the summer.

Leeds need to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window, but keeping their key players will be just as important. The fans will hold onto their best players beyond this season.

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