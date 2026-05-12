Leeds want to sign a new midfielder. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing the Burnley striker Zian Flemming.

According to Football Insider, they are hoping to take advantage of Burnley’s relegation and sign the 27-year-old striker.

Despite Burnley’s struggles in the Premier League, Flemming has found the back of the net 10 times.

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Leeds want Zian Flemming

“Zian Flemming is a target for Leeds,” Mick Brown told Football Insider. “It’s not anything new, they’re not only having a look now that Burnley have gone down, they’ve had scouts keeping an eye on him throughout the season. “He’s had a terrific season, ten goals in the Premier League is nothing to be sniffed at, so he has impressed the clubs who have been watching him.”

He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Leeds United. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the 27-year-old could be attracted to the idea of joining them.

He will not want to compete in the second division next season. Leeds could provide him with the platform to compete in the Premier League again. He is at the peak of his career, and he will want to compete at the highest level.

Leeds United will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable fee.

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Leeds to replace Piroe with Flemming?

Meanwhile, Football Insider reports that Leeds United Scouts have been watching the player closely throughout the season and believe he could be an excellent addition. Joel Piroe is expected to leave the club in the summer, and Flemming could be the ideal replacement.

It will be interesting to see whether Burnley is willing to sell the player for a reasonable price. It will be difficult for them to hold onto quality players, especially in the Championship. It does not make sense for them to hold onto the player if he wants to move on, and it would be ideal for them to cash in on Flemming.

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