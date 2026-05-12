A fan of Manchester United wears a flag of the club's badge. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Crystal Palace goalkeeper Lucca Benetton.

The 15-year-old wonderkid is highly rated across Europe, and multiple clubs are monitoring his situation. PSV Eindhoven and Club Brugge are also hoping to sign the player at the end of the season.

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Man United interested in Lucca Benetton

According to a report from Football Insider, Manchester United are hoping to sign the talented young goalkeeper in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Benetton could be excited about the possibility of joining Manchester United in the summer. They are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and they have an impressive track record of grooming young players. They could help him fulfil his potential in the coming seasons.

The 15-year-old could develop into a quality goalkeeper with the right guidance. Manchester United could help him improve further.

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Where will Benetton end up?

The talented goalkeeper needs to join a club with a clear development plan and a pathway to the first team. He must seek assurance of gametime from Manchester United before making the move. He is likely to join up with the youth team at Old Trafford if the move goes through. However, Manchester United will need to monitor his development carefully.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace are hoping to keep him at the club for the long term. They do not want to lose a promising young player like Benetton.

Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done, and convincing the 15-year-old will not be difficult for them either. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

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