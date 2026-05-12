Michael Carrick applauds the Manchester United fans (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to sign the AC Milan defender Strahinja Pavlovic at the end of the season, according to reports from Gazzetta.

The central defender has done quite well for the Italian outfit, and he has been one of the best defenders in the league this season. The 24-year-old could prove to be an excellent long-term acquisition for Manchester United.

Pavlovic was linked with Arsenal and Chelsea a few months ago.

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Strahinja Pavlovic could be ideal for Man United

They need a long-term replacement for Harry Maguire, and the Serbian international would be ideal. Apart from his impressive defensive performances. The AC Milan star has scored five goals this season. He could add a new dimension to Manchester United’s attack on set pieces.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be exciting for him. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Manchester United have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they will look to fight for major trophies. They have the resources to get the deal done, and they are likely to be an attractive option for most players this summer.

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Can Man United agree Pavlovic deal?

Milan paid around €18 million to sign the player, and they will look to make a substantial profit. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement.

Convincing the player to join Manchester United will not be difficult, and they will look to wrap up the move quickly. They need to improve multiple areas of the squad this summer if they want to close the gap with Arsenal and Manchester City.

Improving defensively will be a priority for them. Apart from a central defender, they need a left back and a quality defensive midfielder as well.