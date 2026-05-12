(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Moises Caicedo has become the latest Chelsea player to switch agency, just months after signing a new long-term contract with the club.

The Ecuadorian international, who joined the Blues for a British record fee, has officially moved to CAA Base, as confirmed by journalist Ben Jacobs.

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While players changing representation is not uncommon in the modern game, the timing of this particular move has raised eyebrows across West London.

Moises Caicedo has switched agents to CAA Base.?? pic.twitter.com/baackjC0Sv — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 12, 2026

Moises Caicedo may have fans worried about his future

For the Chelsea faithful, news of a star player changing agents often serves as a primary indicator of impending transfer drama.

Agency switches are frequently orchestrated to facilitate a move, whether to secure a more lucrative contract elsewhere or to open doors with specific European giants.

Given that Caicedo only recently committed his long-term future to Stamford Bridge, this administrative shift feels premature.

The move to CAA Base, an agency with a massive global footprint and deep connections in the Premier League and La Liga, may indicate that the midfielder’s camp is positioning him for the next phase of his career, even if that phase is years away.

In a period of relative instability and squad transition at Chelsea, fans are understandably wary of anything that might destabilize one of their most expensive assets.

Real Madrid have been long interested in Caicedo

Adding fuel to the fire is the persistent shadow of Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have been long-term admirers of Caicedo.

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Los Blancos are known for their strategic long-term planning in midfield, and with aging legends eventually making way, Caicedo has often been mentioned as a dream profile for the Bernabéu hierarchy.

View: Caicedo unlikely to leave Chelsea in the short term

Despite the inevitable speculation, it is important to maintain perspective. Caicedo is unlikely to leave Chelsea in the short term having just signed a massive eight-year deal.

The contract structure at Chelsea provides the club with immense leverage; any potential suitor would have to offer a fee significantly higher than the £115 million Chelsea paid to even get the board to the table.

While the agency switch may be a strategic play for his future image rights or long-term career management, the ink is still very fresh on his current deal.

For now, Caicedo remains an important piece of the Chelsea project, though the Real Madrid links will have fans watching his every move with a little more anxiety than before.