Eddie Howe and Pep Guardiola (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Newcastle United were heavily linked with James Trafford at the start of the season, but Manchester City ended up signing him.

The 23-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities at Manchester City, and he has now opened up on his situation at the Premier League club.

Trafford has also been linked with Aston Villa.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

James Trafford on his lack of game time

Trafford has revealed that he’s trying to make the most of any opportunities that come his way, but he is not best pleased with being a squad player. He wants to play more often, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle is prepared to make a move for him.

He said (h/t Shields Gazette): “It has obviously been very up and down throughout the season because I haven’t played too much and obviously I had a decision to make in the summer.

According to a report from the Shields Gazette, they remain interested in signing the 23-year-old goalkeeper in the summer. They need a quality long-term replacement for Nick Pope, and Trafford could prove to be an exceptional acquisition. He was outstanding in the championship with Burnley last season, and he has the quality to play regularly at a high level in the Premier League as well.

Moving to Newcastle could be ideal for him. Regular football could bring out the best in the player and help him cement his place in the England national team.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester City is willing to sanction his departure in the summer. They have a world-class goalkeeper in Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Trafford will struggle for regular opportunities next season as well. Sitting on the bench at Manchester City does not make any sense, and he should look to move on in the summer.

If Newcastle can provide him with gametime assurance, it could be the ideal move for him. They have quality players and an ambitious project; Trafford could be pushing for trophies with them.