Eddie Howe and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall returned to the starting lineup against Nottingham Forest after missing out against Arsenal and Brighton.

He was named on the bench against both teams, but Eddie Howe decided to bring him back into the fold against Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old has now revealed that he is delighted to return to action, and he wasn’t pleased with the manager’s decision to drop him against Arsenal and Brighton.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Lewis Hall on being dropped

He said (h/t Shields Gazette): “I was very happy to be back in the team. I think any player never wants to be on the bench. I think it goes without saying I wasn’t best pleased but, like I said, everyone goes through their moments in football. It’s just about how you deal with them. I was back in the team today, so I was happy.”

The 21-year-old has had an impressive season with Newcastle, and he is clearly one of the best players at the club right now. Newcastle will need to play him regularly in order to keep him happy.

Hall has been linked with multiple clubs in recent months, and Newcastle cannot afford to upset him. He is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a top-class player for the Magpies. They need to keep players like him at the club if they want to build a team capable of fighting for trophies.

There have been rumours that the player could leave for £70 million in the summer.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Hall on his versatility

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old left back was deployed in the right back role against Nottingham Forest. He has revealed that he is comfortable on either flank and happy to help the team wherever required.

“I’ve moved there a couple of times during the game and stuff,” he said. “The gaffer put me there in training a few times this week. I’d like to think I’m comfortable with both sides, to be fair, so I’m happy to.”

It has been a disappointing season for Newcastle, and they will be hoping to bounce back strongly next season. They were expected to push for Champions League qualification, but it seems like they will have to settle for a mid-table finish.