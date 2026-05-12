Tottenham fans (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Serhou Guirassy has been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

Multiple Premier League clubs are interested in signing the 30-year-old, and he could cost around €50 million. Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are all beneficiaries of a special clause in his contract that will allow him to join elite clubs for a set fee.

For any other interested club, they would have to negotiate with the German club, and the German club could demand a significantly higher transfer fee.

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Spurs keen on Serhou Guirassy

According to a report from FussballDaten, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing him, and they view him as a serious option for next season. They are looking to bring in a clinical finisher with physicality, and they believe Guirassy would be ideal.

The Italian clubs AC Milan and Juventus are also interested in signing the player.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham come forward with an official offer to get the deal done. Even though the 30-year-old might not be a long-term option for them, he could transform the attacking unit at the north London club in the short term and help them bounce back strongly next year.

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Guirassy would improve Spurs

They need quality and experience in order to compete with the top club once again. They have been quite disappointing this season, and they are fighting for survival in the Premier League. They will look to return to the Champions League and fight for trophies once again.

Signing the 30-year-old striker from the German club could be a wise decision. Guirassy has 21 goals and six assists this season.

The player could also be tempted to take on a new challenge. He has consistently shown his quality in Germany, and this could be the right time for him to take the next step.