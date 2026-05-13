Broad agreement in place, "optimism" over £75m-plus Newcastle & Bayern transfer going through

Newcastle United FC
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Vincent Kompany and Eddie Howe
Vincent Kompany and Eddie Howe (Photo by Daniela Porcelli, Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Newcastle and Bayern Munich reportedly look to be working towards a transfer deal for Anthony Gordon as the player has agreed the move.

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The two clubs remain apart on Gordon’s valuation, with Newcastle wanting over £75m for the England international, but there is generally thought to be optimism on reaching a breakthrough for the deal to go through.

See below for details from journalist Ben Jacobs, who says Gordon has a broad agreement with Bayern, and that it’s now just for the two clubs to come to some kind of compromise…

“Broad terms now in place between Anthony Gordon and Bayern Munich. However, there remains a gulf in valuation between Bayern and Newcastle with club-to-club talks ongoing. #NUFC seeking £75m+. There is optimism the club’s valuation will be met given the volume of initial interest,” Jacobs posted on X.

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Anthony Gordon set for Bayern Munich transfer?

Gordon form (all comps) Games Goals Assists
Newcastle 2025/26 46 17 4

Gordon has shone for Newcastle and it makes sense that a big club like Bayern are pushing to bring him in this summer.

Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked with the 25-year-old in recent times by the Telegraph and others, but it seems he could be about to continue his career away from the Premier League.

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Newcastle will surely be keen to keep hold of Gordon, but if they get a big fee for him and are able to prevent him moving to a rival, that might go down as good business and an acceptable compromise.

It’s undoubtedly a blow, however, for NUFC to see a big name like Gordon moving on just a year after the club also lost Alexander Isak to Liverpool.

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  1. He hasn’t shone for Newcastle. He’s only turned up for games against the so called big six and in the Champions League. He has a lot of goals by virtue of being the team’s penalty taker which accounts for around half of his tally. He’s mostly been useless. If we can good money from a foreign team for him we’ll be absolutely laughing.

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