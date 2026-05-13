Arda Guler has been linked with Arsenal (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a €90m transfer bid for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Arda Guler after initial talks between intermediaries.

Guler is greatly admired by Arsenal, and we’ve previously reported here on the Gunners pursuing the Turkey international ahead of this summer.

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It seems there’s now been an update as Spanish outlet Fichajes claim Arsenal are preparing to make a ‘historic investment’ of around €90m to sign Guler.

The report adds, however, that Guler himself has indicated that he’s flattered but not looking for a move, while Real Madrid also don’t want to sell.

Could Arsenal seal Arda Guler transfer swoop?

There could still be a chance for Arsenal, though, as Fichajes’ report also suggests that the change in manager at the Bernabeu this summer could cause some uncertainty.

Jose Mourinho is expected to take over, and it’s fair to say that Guler doesn’t exactly seem like an obvious fit for the Portuguese tactician’s preferred style of football.

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Arsenal could also be a tempting project for a player like Guler, as the 21-year-old looks like an ideal candidate to come in and provide an alternative and perhaps a long-term replacement for the increasingly injury-prone Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal are also competing for a remarkable Premier League and Champions League double this season, with just three more wins required to give them what would surely be the greatest season in their entire history.

That would help lure players like Guler to the Emirates Stadium, especially as things haven’t exactly gone that smoothly in Madrid this season with another trophyless campaign and plenty of bad blood in the dressing room.