Arsenal urged to make bold move for versatile midfielder to rescue him from La Liga

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been told they should be ready to make a serious move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni if he becomes available this summer.

The Gunners already have a strong midfield of Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, not to forget Myles-Lewis Skelly has also been deployed in the midfield and he has been quite impressive.

Tchouameni has been linked with a possible Premier League switch, and talkSPORT’s Andy Brassell believes Mikel Arteta’s side should not ignore the opportunity, especially if Manchester City are also watching the situation closely.

The interesting part is not just that Arsenal could strengthen their own midfield. It is also about stopping one of their biggest title rivals from getting stronger. That is where this story becomes a lot more interesting.

Real Madrid could sell the French midfielder

Tchouameni’s future at Real Madrid appears uncertain after reports of a serious training-ground dispute involving him and Federico Valverde.

He is still only in his mid-20s, has a contract until 2028, and is valued at more than £70 million.

“I think it’s a really difficult decision for Real Madrid because there’s so much of what Tchouameni does which should be what they’re going to build around in the years to come,” Brassell told talkSPORT.

“You look at his age, you look at the number of years that he’s got to give them, how much he’s got to develop, how much he’s developed already.

“He’s someone who can play centre-back and not look like a midfielder playing in defence as well. That’s really useful.

“You add on to the fact that he is a real leader and from the moment he arrived, a little bit like Jude Bellingham, he really impressed people with his personality, his attitude, his confidence, his application.

“But there’s no getting away from the fact that he and Valverde have had this serious argument,” Brassell continued to talkSPORT.

“There’s probably an argument that one of them has to go, and basically, Tchouameni’s got a bigger market out there.

“Real Madrid, I think, will at least consider offers – In an ideal world, I don’t think they sell him, but there will always be a market for Tchouameni in the Premier League, and there’ll probably be some recognition of that and depending on the offer, I guess it’s something they might take as well.

“I think when you look at the clubs, there are two obvious answers, and those are the two teams at the top of the league, Arsenal and Manchester City.”

Ultimately, executing a successful raid on Real Madrid for a prime-age international of Tchouameni’s caliber will require a monumental financial package.

Arsenal could make a statement with this signing

Yet, for Arsenal, planning a move for Tchouameni would make a statement and show their rivals that they mean business for next season.

Arteta is an admirer of versatile players who can play in a number of different positions, the Frenchman is exactly that.

Landing the French dynamo would not only future-proof the Gunners’ midfield for peak domestic and European competition but also deliver a profound psychological blow to their rivals.

He is an outstanding player, no doubt. If he becomes available, nearly every top club should at least ask the question.

But from Arsenal’s point of view, the real value might not only be what he adds to their squad.

It is what he prevents City from adding to theirs. That sounds slightly ruthless, but that is what elite clubs do.

When you are fighting for titles, you cannot just think about improving yourself. You also have to think about blocking your rivals from solving their problems.

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