Marc Cucurella with his Chelsea teammates (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in securing his signature, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. The player is reportedly unhappy at Chelsea due to their current form, and he is open to offers in the summer.

Palmer has been linked with Manchester United as well.

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Chelsea must keep Cole Palmer

It has been a difficult season for Chelsea, but they will be desperate to keep their best players. Palmer is undoubtedly one of the best players in the Premier League, and losing him would be devastating for the club. They have been overly dependent on him for goals and creativity.

Meanwhile, reports from Spain claim that Barcelona are looking to add a dynamic attacker like him following Robert Lewandowski’s departure. Palmer is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could develop into a superstar with the right guidance.

He will cost over €100 million, and it remains to be seen whether Barcelona can afford to pay that. They are facing financial constraints, and it will be difficult for them to afford the Chelsea star.

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Barcelona’s plans for Palmer revealed

The report claims that Barcelona could explore creative solutions to sign the player. They could look to sign the player on loan with an option to buy with deferred payments. It is highly unlikely that Chelsea will sanction his departure in the summer. Even if they do, there is no way they would let him leave on loan with an option to buy.

Palmer has a contract with Chelsea until 2033. He has 10 goals and three assist this season..