Lisandro Martinez was lucky not to get a red card for Man United against Chelsea. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Real Sociedad attacker Ander Barrenetxea has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club at the end of the season.

According to reports from Spain, Manchester United is interested in securing his signature.

He can operate on either flank as well as centrally. He could prove to be a very useful option for Manchester United in the attack. They need a dynamic attacker like him.

Chelsea is also monitoring the player closely, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Barrenetxea was linked with Arsenal and Spurs a couple of seasons ago.

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Can the English clubs sign Ander Barrenetxea?

Real Sociedad have no intention of letting the player leave, and he is a member of their starting lineup. Manchester United and Chelsea might have to offer a substantial sum to convince them.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for Barrenetxea. He is at the peak of his powers, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. He would be able to test himself at the highest level and fight for major trophies with the two English clubs.

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Barrenetxea could fancy a big move

Manchester United have secured Champions League qualification and have a competitive team. They could be fighting for trophies next year. Barrenetxea might want to be a part of their project.

On the other hand, Chelsea have had a mediocre season, but they have an exciting long-term project. They have talented young players at their disposal, and they are expected to bring in a quality manager in the summer.

It will be interesting to see what Barrenetxea decides. The 24-year-old attacker has four goals and five assists this season. The Spanish attacker could prove to be a handy option for either club in the final third.