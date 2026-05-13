Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, acknowledges the fans following the teams victory in the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on February 23, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Rafael Leao continues to be linked with a move away from AC Milan at the end of the season.

According to a report from SportWitness, the player dreams of a move to the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester United among potential destinations. The two clubs could make a formal offer to sign the 26-year-old Portuguese international.

It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. The player could cost around €50-60 million in the summer. He has been a reliable performer for AC Milan, and they will not want to lose him for cheap.

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Rafael Leao would be a handy option

Chelsea and Manchester United could certainly use more quality on the flanks. They need someone who can create opportunities from the wide areas and find the back of the net as well.

Leao has shown his quality in France and Italy. He has the technical attributes and physicality for English football as well. He could be an asset for the two English clubs.

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Man United and Chelsea need Leao

Manchester United have secured Champions League qualification for next year and will look to compete for trophies. They need to keep improving the team and plug the weaknesses in the squad. A dynamic attacker like the Portuguese international would be ideal for them.

As far as Chelsea is concerned, they need upgrades on Alejandro, Garnacho, and Jamie Gittens. It will be interesting to see where the 26-year-old ends up.

The Portuguese international will look to join a big club where he can fight for major trophies. Chelsea and Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform he needs. Leao has 10 goals and three assists this season.