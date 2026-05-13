(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool defender and renowned Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has landed a significant new role as an advisor for Merseyside-based club Marine FC.

The appointment comes as the National League North side looks to capitalize on a period of unprecedented momentum and continue its ascent through the English football pyramid.

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Jamie Carragher lands advisor role at Marine FC

The announcement, made on Wednesday, sees the Champions League winner join the board in an advisory capacity.

Carragher, a resident of Crosby where the club is located, will leverage his extensive network and decades of high-level football experience to assist the club with its strategic growth.

James Leary, CEO of Marine FC, expressed his delight at the high-profile addition to the team. He said (via official Marine FC website):

“This is a brilliant moment for Marine Football Club. Jamie is someone who genuinely cares about football and the local community. He’s followed closely what we’ve been building here over the last few years. His experience and relationships will be a huge help to the club as we continue moving Marine forward over the coming years.”

Marine FC steady growth over the years

The arrival of Carragher is the latest milestone in what has been a remarkable half-decade for the non-league club.

They gained global attention in 2021 when they hosted Tottenham in a historic FA Cup third-round tie, famously selling over 30,000 virtual tickets while playing behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

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Since then, the club’s trajectory has been consistently upward:

Successive Promotions: Marine successfully climbed two tiers in recent seasons, moving from the Northern Premier League Division One West to the National League North.

Stadium Expansion: The club has recently revealed ambitious plans for a new 5,000-capacity stadium in Thornton to replace their historic Rossett Park home.

On-Pitch Consistency: In the 2025–26 campaign, Marine achieved its highest-ever league finish, placing 12th in the National League North and reaching the semi-finals of the FA Trophy.