Jobe Bellingham in action for Dortmund (Photo by Leon Kügeler/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly rivalling the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool for the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

The younger brother of Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham is now attracting growing interest from top clubs ahead of the summer after an improvement in form.

Bellingham joined Dortmund from Sunderland last summer and started slowly in Germany, though he’s now fully established himself as a key player in the team.

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According to TEAMtalk, this has Man United showing an interest in Bellingham as one of a number of options to strengthen their midfield, though they’re not alone.

Jobe Bellingham has suitors but Dortmund don’t want to sell

Even if the Red Devils have been discussing Bellingham, it perhaps looks unrealistic for this summer as the 20-year-old has a four-year contract with BVB and they don’t want to let him go.

It remains to be seen if a deal could be struck for the right price, but Dortmund will surely feel they’re in a strong position here and under no pressure to sell.

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United fans will be intrigued by this story, though with Bellingham looking like he could be a smart long-term investment for the club.

Even if the younger Bellingham is not quite as flashy and spectacular as his old brother Jude, he looks a solid midfielder and has previously been praised as “powerful” by Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris.

Discussing Bellingham’s playing style and role last season, as quoted by Goal, Le Bris said: “Jobe is so powerful. He wants to affect the game, he had good quality today. It’s not a big surprise for us but you have to do it on the pitch. He did very well today to score the second goal.

“I don’t have to say to Jobe, ‘you can score’, it’s just now a question of his position. We talk now a lot about positions on the pitch because if he can manage different situations, he can be involved in the build-up, in the high pressure and low pressure. But if you want to affect the score properly, the opposition has to be a little bit higher on the pitch.

“We spoke a lot about this position for our eights, especially for Jobe because out of possession he plays as a six. So it’s not easy to find the right balance with the offensive part of the game.

“He played the first game of the season higher on the pitch like with two strikers, then as a midfielder. It was easier to find the right position and adjustment. I think he’s doing well. He learns so very quickly.”