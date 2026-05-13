Leeds want to make signings in January. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leicester City have been relegated to the third tier of English football, and they could lose key players in the summer.

Jeremy Monga has been linked with an exit from the club. According to a report from talkSPORT, as many as 10 clubs are interested in securing his signature.

Manchester United are keen on signing Monga. Arsenal and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Monga.

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Jeremy Monga is a player in demand

The 16-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he has all the tools to develop into a top-class attacker with the right guidance. Leeds United are keen on securing his signature. However, they will have to face competition from Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Monga has been an important player for Leicester City in the Championship this season, playing 37 league matches. He has one goal and two assists to his name. Top European clubs are also monitoring his situation. Ideally, Leicester City will not want to lose a player of his potential, but they could be under pressure to sell him.

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Leeds move could be ideal for Monga

The 16-year-old will also want to compete at a high level. He is too good for the third division of English football. The move to the Premier League would be ideal for him. Leeds United need more quality on the flanks, and the 16-year-old would be an excellent long-term investment. They could help him develop further and fulfil his potential. Regular gametime in the Premier League could accelerate his development.

If Leeds United can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could prove to be a masterstroke in the long-term. The 16-year-old will only improve with coaching and experience, and he could develop into a superstar in the Premier League.