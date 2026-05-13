17 G/A star "being assessed by Liverpool" as transfer talks expected soon

Bradley Barcola in action for Paris Saint-Germain (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images for Qatar Airways)

Liverpool are reportedly assessing Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola as a potential transfer target for this summer.

We’ve previously reported on the Reds being keen on Barcola, with some talks expected to take place soon amid growing doubts over his future at PSG.

The France international has an impressive record of 12 goals and five assists in Ligue 1 and the Champions League so far this season, and it would make sense for him to pursue a move in order to get more first-team football.

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See below as reliable Liverpool journalist David Lynch says that Barcola is one of the names being assessed ahead of the summer…

Bradley Barcola is one of the winger options being assessed by Liverpool ahead of the summer. Would he be a better fit than Yan Diomande?https://t.co/Apsr7UJj9w — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) May 13, 2026

“Bradley Barcola is one of the winger options being assessed by Liverpool ahead of the summer,” Lynch posted on X.

Speaking in his video, he added: “We know Liverpool like him, we know there’s a possibility that he’ll be on the market.”

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Bradley Barcola transfer looks a strong fit for Liverpool

We’ve previously taken a look at Barcola to Liverpool using our Transfer Fit rating system and it seems clear to us that this is a deal with immense potential…

Bradley Barcola TOTAL SCORE: 19/25 Transfer fee ** Performance **** Achievements **** Career phase ***** Squad need ****

Barcola scores 19/25, with his high transfer fee being the main downside, but not enough to suggest LFC shouldn’t try to get a deal done.

Even if the 23-year-old would be on the pricey side, he’s young enough that he can keep improving and prove a superb long-term signing for Liverpool.

Liverpool need a top winger this summer

Everyone at Liverpool will be aware that this needs to be a big summer in terms of strengthening in attack after Mohamed Salah’s dip in form and his confirmation that he’ll be leaving Anfield at the end of his contract.

It won’t be easy to replace a legendary figure like Salah, but Barcola looks like an option worth considering after his fine form for PSG.

If Liverpool aren’t quick there’s also the worry that other big clubs will get there first, as one imagines there’ll surely be a long list of suitors ready to pounce if he does leave the Parc des Princes.