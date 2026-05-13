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Liverpool are looking to add more quality on the flanks, and they have identified the Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure as a target.

According to a report from SportBILD (h/t SportWitness), Liverpool is keeping tabs on the 20-year-old attacker, and they will face competition from Brighton.

Toure has been outstanding for the German club this season, with 12 assists and 4 goals. He will help create opportunities for Liverpool and add explosive pace and unpredictability going forward.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on Toure.

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Bazoumana Toure to replace Salah?

Toure is highly rated across Europe, and he could be a quality replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has decided to leave the club in the summer, and they need to bring an alternative. The 20-year-old Ivorian has the technical attributes to compete at a high level, and he could be a superb acquisition for Liverpool.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club will be exciting for the young attacker. It would be a step in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level. Regular football in the Premier League could help him develop further and fulfil his potential.

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Toure could help the Reds improve

According to reports, the player could cost around €40 million. Liverpool certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official offer in the summer.

Adding more quality in the wide areas will be a priority for them. They have struggled to break down deep defences this season. They did not replace Luis Diaz properly in the summer, and that has cost them. They have linked with multiple wingers, and it remains to be seen who they end up with.