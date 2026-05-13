Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool scores his team's first goal past Jordan Pickford of Everton. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Jarrod Bowen has been linked with a move away from West Ham United at the end of the season.

They are in a precarious position in the league table, and they could go down at the end of the season. They are likely to lose players in the summer, and Bowen is on the radar of Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle United. Chelsea are also keen on Bowen.

According to a report from FussballDaten, the England International would be willing to stay at West Ham United if they secure Premier League safety. However, he could be on the move if they go down.

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Liverpool eye Jarrod Bowen

Bowen has been a reliable performer in the Premier League for years, and he could be a very useful acquisition for Liverpool and Everton.

Liverpool need to replace Mohamed Salah, who has decided to leave the club in the summer. The West Ham United attacker will add goals and creativity to the team.

He has 10 goals and 11 assists this season. His numbers are quite impressive for a struggling team, and he could perform at a higher level when playing alongside Liverpool’s top players.

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Where will Bowen end up?

Meanwhile, Everton need more quality in the final third as well. They will be hoping to compete in Europe regularly, and they need more cutting-edge going forward. They need a dynamic attacker like Bowen who can consistently score goals and create opportunities for his teammates.

As far as Newcastle is concerned, they have been overly dependent on Anthony Gordon in the attack this season. They need someone who can help out in the final third. Bowen would be the ideal acquisition for them. He has 84 goals and 62 assists for West Ham since joining the club.