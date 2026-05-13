Arne Slot applauding the Liverpool fans (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been linked with a move away from the club, and they are looking at replacements now.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool are keen to sign Michele Di Gregorio, and they have made enquiries about the player.

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Michele Di Gregorio to join Liverpool?

The 28-year-old Italian goalkeeper will need to move on in the summer, especially if Juventus sign Alisson. Moving to Liverpool could be an interesting opportunity. He could compete with Giorgi Mamardashvilli for the starting spot. The competition for places would bring out the best in both players.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool follows up on their enquiry with an offer to get the deal done. The player has also been linked with clubs like Tottenham Hotspur. They want him as a replacement for Guglielmo Vicario. He will want to play regularly next season, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

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Di Gregorio would be a downgrade

Alisson has been an exceptional performer for Liverpool since joining the club, and he is a world-class player. Replacing him will be a massive challenge for Liverpool. The Italian goalkeeper has done reasonably well for Juventus, but he is simply not at the level of the Brazilian International. The move would be a bit of a downgrade for Liverpool.

That said, Alisson has had his fair share of injury problems in recent seasons, and he is in his 30s. This could be the right time for Liverpool to cash in on the player and allow Mamardashvilli to establish himself as the first-choice keeper at the club. Di Gregorio could push him for the starting spot, and it could help both players improve.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done for the 28-year-old Italian goalkeeper in the coming weeks.

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