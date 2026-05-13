Liverpool defender Joe Gomez provides crucial update over his future at Anfield

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Joe Gomez could be one of the next experienced Liverpool players facing a big decision this summer.



After spending more than a decade at Anfield, the defender’s future is starting to look a little unclear, especially with only one year remaining on his current contract.

Gomez has been at Liverpool since 2015, making him the longest-serving player currently at the club. That alone says a lot.

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He has been through almost everything with the Reds, the highs of winning the Premier League and Champions League, the injury setbacks, the squad rebuilds, and the changing eras under different managers.

But football moves quickly, and this summer may force both the club and the player to think seriously about what comes next.

Joe Gomez has been a brilliant servant for Liverpool

The situation is not exactly simple. Gomez still has plenty to offer. He is experienced, calm, and extremely useful because he can play across the whole back line.

Whether Liverpool need him at centre-back, right-back or even left-back, he has usually been willing to step in and do the job without making a fuss.

But the problem is game time. Injuries have disrupted him again this season, with small fitness issues limiting his rhythm. He has started only 15 matches from 31 appearances, and across the last two campaigns, he has managed just 48 appearances in total.

Asked about his future, he said, as reported by Sky Sports:

“No. I think anything can happen. I don’t know is the honest answer.

“I’ve only got a year left so I don’t know, but whatever is meant to be will be, I guess.

“But I’m so grateful to have had this time here at this club. I’ll always be grateful to have had 11 years at a place like this. All I can do is be thankful and we’ll see.”

For a player approaching 29, that is not ideal. This is the stage of his career where he probably wants to be playing regularly, not sitting around waiting for gaps in the squad.

Liverpool’s defensive options also appear to be getting stronger. Jeremy Jacquet is reportedly arriving from Rennes in a £60 million deal, while Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley are expected to return from serious knee injuries.

What next for the English defender?

There has also been outside interest before. Newcastle were linked with him last season, while AC Milan have been mentioned this term.

Liverpool should not push Gomez out without respect, because he has been a loyal servant and has delivered in some huge moments. But at the same time, keeping him around just because he has been there for years would not really help him or the club.

From Gomez’s point of view, a fresh challenge could be exactly what he needs. He is not finished. He is not too old. He still has the qualities to be a regular starter somewhere else.

But at Liverpool, he may now be seen more as a reliable squad option than a first-choice defender.

Liverpool are building for the future, and Gomez may need a club where he can be more than just a useful backup.

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