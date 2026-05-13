Arne Slot's time is up and there is "obvious" candidate to replace him, says ex-Liverpool star

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes Arne Slot’s time as Reds manager is surely up, with Xabi Alonso the obvious candidate to replace him.

Although Slot won the Premier League title in a memorable first season at Anfield, this campaign has been far more challenging for the Dutch tactician.

It now looks like Slot is losing the support of the Liverpool home crowd, with boos ringing out during and after the 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend.

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Murphy says he can’t see Slot coming back from this, even if he also feels it is in some way a bit harsh on the former Feyenoord manager.

Xabi Alonso the obvious choice to replace Arne Slot

Discussing Slot’s future with BBC Sport, Murphy made it clear that it now looks like a long way back to being able to win back the club’s fans.

Alonso looks like a strong option to replace Slot at Liverpool, though the pundit also admitted there could be some risk with that appointment as well due to the Spaniard’s struggles in his recent spell in charge of Real Madrid.

“The problem Slot has got, especially at one of the biggest clubs in the world, is that when the fanbase turns, you are really, really struggling to get them back unless you win every game, then not just win, but win in a style Liverpool fans expect and demand,” Murphy said.

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He added: “Is there a suitable candidate who can move them forward? The obvious name out there is Xabi Alonso, who is available. He has got popularity, which is key because it gives you a few months’ grace. It also means everybody starts the season in a good place with a lot of energy.

“My only concern with Alonso is more to do with style. He struggled with man-management at Real Madrid but that’s a small concern.

“The gut feeling is that he likes possession with the Spanish mentality, but maybe I’m doing him an injustice because he played at Liverpool. He understands what the fans want. He also has the advantage of previously working with Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong at Leverkusen.

“If Alonso is a small risk, like anybody, you then ask is he still better than the situation they’re in? Unfortunately for Slot, I feel the answer is ‘yes’.

“I just don’t see a situation, irrelevant of transfer ins and outs – and there are going to be a lot in the summer – where the fans get back to being 100% behind Slot.

“For that to happen he will have to go on a run like he did in the first season, where he basically won every game. He then has to play in a certain way that Liverpool fans expect.

“I think Slot’s time is probably up. The main reason for saying this is not a dislike of him. I think he’s a good guy and a very bright coach, but the reality is Liverpool’s fanbase is as powerful as any out there, for all sorts of reasons. We know how strong they are in fighting the cause over tickets and other issues, not just the manager.

“I don’t remember a time when the fans turned on a manager then turned it back around.”

Could Liverpool miss out on Xabi Alonso?

Despite the obvious links with Alonso due to his availability and connection with LFC from his playing days, it seems like Chelsea are being increasingly strongly linked with the 44-year-old.

Give Me Sport have reported on positive talks between Chelsea and Alonso, so this seems like something that could advance soon.

If Liverpool are to make a change, then they might have to move quickly or else there might not be as good a candidate out there as Alonso.

Other names like Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner, and perhaps Cesc Fabregas will surely be mentioned, but they perhaps don’t look like as much of an obvious upgrade on Slot as Alonso could.