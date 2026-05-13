Man United manager job is heading to a familiar face at Old Trafford

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick could be moving closer to a permanent return to Manchester United, this time as manager.



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Carrick is now in a strong position to land the job, with formal talks expected to begin before the end of the season.

Man United are still insisting that nothing has been agreed yet.

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The club are reportedly looking at several names as part of their process, which is what you would expect from a club of United’s size.

But the feeling around the situation seems to be that Carrick is becoming the leading candidate, especially with support from senior figures inside the club.

Michael Carrick is leading the race for Man United job

That alone makes this story very interesting, because Carrick is not just another manager being linked with Old Trafford.

He is someone who understands the club, knows the pressure, and has already been part of the United environment during both successful and difficult periods.

Carrick’s connection with Man United obviously matters. As a player, he was calm, intelligent and hugely respected.

He was never the loudest figure in the room, but he was often one of the most important. That type of personality has carried into his coaching career too.

He comes across as measured, thoughtful and not someone who would turn the club into a circus.

His performance as interim manager of the club has assured the hierarchy that he can take the club forward and make them challenge for honours in the near future.

United have won more points than any other Premier League team since the arrival of Carrick in January.

That could actually appeal to United’s leadership. After years of drama, resets, rebuilds and big promises, maybe the club are looking for someone who can bring a bit of calm. United have tried superstar managers, experienced managers and high-profile names.

The report also claims there is significant support from senior leadership ahead of an executive committee meeting this week. That feels important.

Carrick has impressed at Old Trafford

If Carrick has backing from powerful people inside the club, then this is not just a sentimental idea based on his playing career. It suggests the club may genuinely see him as someone who fits their new direction.

United also have to be careful not to fall into the “former player knows the club” trap. They have been down that road before with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ole had good moments and restored some positivity, but the job eventually became too big and too messy.

Carrick would need a proper structure around him, not just emotional support from fans and executives.

Across these 15 fixtures Carrick has managed this year, United have secured an impressive 33 out of a possible 45 points, steering the club firmly into 3rd place overall in the Premier League table.

Other names like Andoni Iraola have been linked with the job recently but it is Carrick who leads the race.

Marcus Rashford is a player in demand and manager’s stance is a testament to that