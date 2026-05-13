"Ultimate Premier League midfielder" increasingly targeted by Man Utd as transfer opportunity emerges

Mateus Fernandes has been linked with Manchester United (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their interest in West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes ahead of the summer.

The talented young Portugal international has shone for the Hammers, having previously also caught the eye during his time at former club Southampton.

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Man Utd have several midfielders on their list for this summer, and it seems Fernandes increasingly looks like one of their main targets, according to Sky Sports.

The report explains that the Red Devils are looking for two new additions in that area of the pitch, and that they’re stepping up their interest in both West Ham’s Fernandes and Atalanta’s Ederson.

West Ham relegation threat boosts Man United’s Mateus Fernandes transfer hopes

West Ham lost 1-0 to Arsenal at the weekend as relegation now looks more and more likely with just two games left.

The Hammers are in 18th place, two points behind Tottenham, so there’s still some hope they could get out of the bottom three, but it’s clearly going to be difficult.

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This means a talent like Fernandes is surely going to be on the radar of a lot of top clubs as the 21-year-old is simply too good to be playing in the Championship.

This is what we saw a year ago when he left Southampton after their relegation, with former Saints star Jo Tessem making it clear at the time that he didn’t see the club being able to keep him as he’s so clearly a Premier League player.

“Mateus Fernandes is on people’s radar because every week he plays his heart out, he is by far the best player on the football pitch from a Saints perspective,” Tessem told the BBC.

“He is becoming an ultimate Premier League midfielder and clubs are not going to let that go.

“He plays like a Premier League player. He passes like a Premier League player. He is quick like a Premier League player. He conducts himself so well in midfield.”

Who should Man United sign in midfield?

United will be bidding farewell to Casemiro once his contract expires this summer, while they could also do with replacing the out-of-favour Manuel Ugarte.

Two new midfielders are surely a must for this MUFC squad, and fans would likely be happy with the investment in a top young talent like Fernandes.

We’ve previously ranked United’s midfield targets, with Sky Sports still mentioning other big names like Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, and Carlos Baleba being on the club’s list.

Anderson looks like he’d be the dream addition right now, but Sky suggest Manchester City looks more likely for the Nottingham Forest and England midfielder.

Wharton and Baleba are two other fine young talents, but Fernandes could be the way to go for United if they want to avoid a long-drawn-out saga, with West Ham’s likely relegation surely making it a simpler and more affordable deal to get done.