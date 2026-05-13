Casemiro and Man United legend mock Carragher after "big disrespect" from Sky Sports pundit

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Casemiro reacts to Jamie Carragher comment
Casemiro reacts to Jamie Carragher comment (YouTube)

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand asked Casemiro about that infamous quote from pundit Jamie Carragher a couple of years ago, when the former Liverpool player suggested the Brazilian needed to leave top-level football.

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Casemiro had a difficult spell towards the end of his second season at Man Utd, prompting Carragher to suggest he was finished in the Premier League and urging him to leave the football before the football leaves him.

Remarkably, two years later Casemiro is still at United and is set to depart as something of a cult hero this summer once his contract expires.

The former Real Madrid man has done well to get back to his best with the Red Devils and is now sure to always have a special place in the fans’ hearts, even if he clearly wasn’t at the peak of his powers during his time at Old Trafford.

Casemiro and Rio Ferdinand mock Jamie Carragher

Watch below as Casemiro speaks with United legend Rio Ferdinand about a number of topics, including Carragher’s controversial comments…

Casemiro admitted it was “big disrespect” towards him considering the career he’d had, though the pair also enjoyed a joke at Carragher’s expense as Casemiro couldn’t remember his name.

The interview makes for interesting viewing as Ferdinand also goes on to tell Casemiro that he’d heard about his strong mentality when speaking to one of Ruben Amorim’s coaches.

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When the 34-year-old was struggling to start games, it seems he never switched off in training and worked as hard as possible to get back into the team, taking advice on how he could improve.

Ferdinand was hugely impressed by this as Casemiro has of course won five Champions League titles, so could be forgiven for thinking that there’s little more he can learn in the game.

More Stories Casemiro Jamie Carragher Rio Ferdinand

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