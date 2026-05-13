"Decision is imminent" - Man City close to important breakthrough following talks

Pep Guardiola breaking news (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly closing in on a new contract for Rodri despite transfer interest from Real Madrid, according to journalist Matteo Moretto.

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The Spain international is now seemingly closer to agreeing to stay and sign an extension to his Man City deal, with Real Madrid not moving forward with any offers for the player.

See below for the full details from Moretto on X as he explains a decision is imminent after recent talks…

El Real Madrid aún no ha dado ningún paso oficial con el Manchester City respecto a Rodri, a pesar del interés que tiene por él, y ahora el centrocampista está más cerca de renovar con el club inglés. La decisión está al caer. El Manchester City lleva semanas negociando la… pic.twitter.com/5iAFT7xhAK — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 13, 2026

“Real Madrid has not yet taken any official steps with Manchester City regarding Rodri, despite the interest they have in him, and now the midfielder is closer to renewing with the English club,” Moretto said.

“The decision is imminent. Manchester City has been negotiating the renewal with Rodri for weeks and is now willing to accelerate the process to keep him for at least one more year in the Premier League.”

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Manchester City handed Rodri boost

Rodri is a hugely important player for City, so this will surely be seen as hugely positive news for the club, even if the 29-year-old has had some recent injury problems.

MCFC could do with strengthening in midfield this summer, as Rodri will surely need more rest soon after becoming someone that Pep Guardiola is so heavily reliant on.

Sky Sports have been among the outlets to strongly link City with Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, and bringing in someone like that could be ideal to help the club eventually replace Rodri.

For now, however, it’s clear that Rodri remains one of the very best players in the world in his position and not someone City would want to lose to a Champions League rival like Real Madrid.