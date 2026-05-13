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Sky Sports Switzerland has dropped a major update regarding Manchester United’s summer transfer plans, reporting that the Red Devils could be accelerating their pursuit of Atalanta’s midfield powerhouse Ederson de Santos “in the coming weeks.”

After a series of high-level meetings, the Brazilian international has reportedly signaled his intent to join the Manchester club.

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As per the report from Sky Sports, Manchester United have held productive discussions with Ederson’s representatives in recent weeks.

With the club planning a significant overhaul of their midfield this summer, Ederson has emerged as a key target to provide the energy in the midfield that the club lacked for the better half of the season.

Ederson gives green light to Manchester United move

According to the report, Ederson’s entourage has given the “green light” for a move to Old Trafford.

While the 26-year-old has attracted significant interest from several top-tier Serie A clubs, his personal priority remains a move to the Premier League.

The Brazilian is said to be “dreaming” of a departure for England, viewing Manchester United as the ideal platform to showcase his talents on a global stage.

Despite the player’s clear preference, the race for his signature remains competitive.

Manchester United face competition from European clubs

There is significant competition, with several clubs from Europe keen on signing him as well.

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Atletico Madrid have a strong interest, and as per Fabrizio Romano’s update last month, the Spanish club has even agreed personal terms with the player.

Apart from Atletico, their interest from within Serie A as well with both Juventus and Inter Milan also said to be monitoring his situation.

Man United also face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal as well.

However, United’s proactive approach and the player’s desire to test himself in the Premier League currently give the Red Devils a distinct advantage.