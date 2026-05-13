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Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a sensational move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde this summer, according to a shocking report from The Mirror.

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The Uruguayan international, long considered a cornerstone of the Madrid midfield, has found himself increasingly isolated in the Spanish capital following a high-profile training ground bust-up with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

Manchester United monitoring Federico Valverde situation at Real Madrid

The fallout from the confrontation has sent shockwaves through the Bernabéu.

Despite Valverde being a vice-captain and a fan favorite, the report from The Mirror claims that the incident has fractured his relationship with the club’s hierarchy as well as his teammates.

Although the midfielder issued a public statement and an apology, club bosses remain furious over the breach of discipline.

The report further adds that, some senior figures in the Real Madrid dressing room have also sided with Tchouaméni.

Manchester United are said to be keeping close tabs on the situation, ready to pounce on the rare opportunity to sign a world-class operator at the peak of his powers.

Valverde would transform Manchester United’s midfield

If Manchester United were able to pull off a deal for Valverde, it could prove to be one of the statement signings of the summer.

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The 27-year-old is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most complete midfielders thanks to his energy, ball-carrying ability, defensive intensity and versatility across midfield roles.

With Casemiro expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season and uncertainty surrounding Manuel Ugarte’s future, United are expected to prioritise midfield reinforcements.

Valverde’s profile appears tailor-made for the Premier League and could provide the athleticism and drive Manchester United’s midfield has often lacked in recent seasons.

A potential midfield trio of Kobbie Mainoo, Federico Valverde and Bruno Fernandes would undoubtedly excite supporters and could quickly become one of the strongest combinations in the league.