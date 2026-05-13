Manchester United preparing new contract for veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to hand veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton a new contract extension, ensuring his experience remains a fixture at Old Trafford.

Despite his position as third-choice keeper, United officials view the 38-year-old as a vital component of the first-team environment and the club’s broader developmental goals.

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Manchester United to offer Tom Heaton a new contract

According to a report from The Sun, United are exploring fresh terms for Heaton, whose current deal is set to expire this summer.

This follows a similar one-year extension signed last year, suggesting the club prefers to manage the veteran’s future on a season-by-season basis.

As per the report, a goalkeeper shuffle is expected this summer but the hierarchy is keen to retain Heaton not just for his reliability between the posts, but for his influence on the next generation.

The report claims that he has recently been seen working closely with 22-year-old Radek Vitek, who returned to Carrington last week following a highly successful loan spell at Bristol City.

Heaton’s mentorship is viewed as a key factor in smoothing the transition for younger keepers stepping up to the senior level.

Heaton’s time at Man United

Heaton’s history with the Red Devils runs deep; he originally graduated from the United academy in 2005 before embarking on a successful career across the English leagues.

Since rejoining the club from Aston Villa in 2021, he has embraced a supporting role at the club.

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Beyond his veteran leadership, Heaton offers significant strategic value regarding squad registration.

He qualifies as both homegrown and club-trained, which is essential for meeting strict Premier League and UEFA criteria.

Without enough club-trained players, United would be forced to reduce their squad size for European competitions.

Heaton is regarded as a respected professional who maintains high standards in training.

Much like former United keeper Lee Grant, it is widely expected that Heaton will eventually transition into a permanent coaching role at the club once he decides to hang up his gloves.