Marcus Rashford is a player in demand and manager's stance is a testament to that

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona spell could become more than just a temporary escape from Manchester United.



According to TEAMtalk, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has made it clear behind the scenes that he wants the club to keep Rashford beyond his loan deal and make the move permanent in the summer.

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The 28-year-old forward reportedly has a €30 million purchase clause included in his loan agreement, and Barcelona must activate it by June 15 if they want to secure him under those terms.

However, there is also a chance the club may try to negotiate a different payment structure instead of triggering the clause exactly as it stands.

Marcus Rashford has revived his career

This is a pretty fascinating situation because Rashford’s career has felt stuck in a strange place for a while.

At Man United, he went from being one of the club’s main faces to a player constantly surrounded by criticism, pressure and uncertainty. His form dipped, his confidence looked affected, and it often felt like every performance was being judged more harshly than most.

Barcelona, though, may be offering him something different, a fresh environment, a new tactical setup and a manager who clearly believes in him.

That last part is important. Flick asking internally for Rashford to stay suggests this is not just a boardroom idea or a cheap market opportunity. It sounds like the coach sees real value in him.

Barcelona are looking to make the deal permanent

From Barcelona’s side, the deal also makes sense in a practical way. A €30 million fee for an experienced international forward is not outrageous in today’s market, especially for a player who can operate from the left, attack space, run behind defenders and offer directness.

Barcelona have plenty of technical players, but Rashford brings a different kind of threat. He is not always silky or perfect in tight areas, but when he is confident, he can stretch teams and change matches quickly.

The financial side is still likely to be complicated. Barcelona have had well-known issues with spending limits and squad registration in recent years, so even a €30 million deal may need creativity. That could be why a restructured agreement is being discussed.

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