'High-energy' midfielder wanted at Man United before the start of the World Cup

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

With Champions League football officially secured for next season, Manchester United are looking to strengthen their squad.



According to reports from Sky Sports, the Old Trafford hierarchy has set its sights on finalising a blockbuster deal for Brighton & Hove Albion’s standout midfielder Carlos Baleba before the 2026 World Cup kicks off in North America.

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The 22-year-old has emerged as a primary target to anchor United’s revamped engine room.

United hope to bypass the inevitable market inflation and provide Michael Carrick, or whoever becomes their permanent manager, with a vital foundational cornerstone for his demanding upcoming campaign.

Carlos Baleba has been impressive for Brighton

Baleba has been described as a ‘high-energy‘ midfielder since his move to Brighton.

Veteran midfielder Casemiro is preparing to walk through the exit door upon the expiration of his contract this June, while Manuel Ugarte is heavily tipped for a permanent departure following an unconvincing stint at the club.

Man United have made signing a new midfielder their priority this summer. It is highly likely that the Red Devils could target more than one midfielder this summer.

The Red Devils previously explored a serious push for Baleba during the January window, but the South Coast club firmly blocked his exit.

Man United hold long term interest in Baleba

To his credit, the youngster maintained complete professionalism and honored Brighton’s wishes to remain at the Amex Stadium for the remainder of the campaign, despite privately relishing the prospect of a switch to Old Trafford.

With Cameroon failing to qualify for the expanded tournament in North America, Baleba faces an entirely uninterrupted summer break.

While many of the market’s elite midfield targets will be heavily restricted inside national team camps, United decision-makers have a completely clear runway to finalise a move for the young midfielder.

If United can successfully execute this move, knowing how stubborn Brighton usually are in letting their players leave the club, they will be getting a talented, young midfielder who will be a huge asset to the club for years to come.

Sources: Man United given “signal” to move for €60m transfer, Arsenal have also held talks