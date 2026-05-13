Morten Hjulmand in action for Sporting Lisbon against Arsenal (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United have an interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder and Arsenal transfer target Morten Hjulmand as he looks set to become available this summer.

I was recently made aware of the Gunners asking Sporting about Hjulmand when the two teams met in the Champions League quarter-finals, with Ousmane Diomande and Ivan Fresneda also on the agenda.

My understanding after fresh talks with sources in the industry is that Arsenal remain interested in Hjulmand, but that Man Utd are also keeping a close eye on the situation.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

It’s widely known that the Red Devils are set to be busy with new midfield additions this summer, with two new faces likely to come in at Old Trafford.

Hjulmand is not necessarily at the top of that list of targets, but he’s a player the club have explored, and he could be available for €60m.

Morten Hjulmand transfer situation explained

A number of sources have confirmed to be that plenty of top clubs are keen on Hjulmand, and that Sporting seem to be open to doing business this summer for below his €80m release clause.

“Arsenal were in touch recently, Man United are also asking to be kept informed,” one source said.

Morten Hjulmand TOTAL SCORE: 16/25 Transfer fee ** Performance **** Achievements *** Career phase ** Squad need *****

Our Transfer Fit rating system explained here!

“Sporting have given clubs the signal – he has a €80m release clause, but start negotiations at around €60m and there’s a chance he can go.

“This is their model, and has been for a long time. They know this is a chance to make significant profit on the player, and he’ll be keen to make the step up to a higher level as well.”

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

It’s worth noting, however, that one or two other sources were keen to play down the idea that this would be a simple and straightforward deal, with Sporting known for being tough negotiators, as they were when eventually reluctantly selling Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal last summer.

What could be going on here is that Sporting hope to invite a bidding war for Hjulmand, which could mean his fee ends up rising well beyond €60m and closer to the €80m release clause fee.

Which clubs are eyeing Morten Hjulmand?

For now, Arsenal or United seem like the main names to watch for Hjulmand, but there are others too.

An interesting one will be Manchester City, because what United end up doing potentially impacts their plans a lot.

Both clubs really want Elliot Anderson, and although City are the favourites there has long been the sense that MUFC will keep pushing for that deal.

If they succeed, then City could move for Hjulmand as an alternative, but it’s still early days yet, and other targets will likely also be considered by both clubs.

It is also my understanding that Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus will likely enter the conversation at some point this summer.