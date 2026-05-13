Newcastle United's Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are prepared to sell Joe Willock at the end of the season.

The midfielder has struggled for regular opportunities at Newcastle, and it would be ideal for them to let him move on.

Leeds were keen on a move for Willock in January. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to return for him in the summer.

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Newcastle is ready to sell Joe Willock

He has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the club, and this is their final opportunity to cash in on the player. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer. It would make sense for Newcastle to sell the players so that they can replace them properly.

Chris Waugh revealed on The Athletic: “Joe Willock is entering the final year of his deal and Newcastle will listen to offers, with midfield replacements already being closely monitored.”

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Willock needs a fresh start

Meanwhile, the midfielder needs regular opportunities as well and leaving. Newcastle would be ideal for him. He will want to play more often at this stage of his career. He is 26 and at the peak of his career. Sitting on the bench at Newcastle will not benefit him.

It will be interesting to see if he can find a suitable destination for himself. Meanwhile, Newcastle need more quality in the middle of the park as well. They should look to add more depth in the defensive midfield department.

Selling the 26-year-old midfielder will help them fund another move in the transfer market.

It has been a disappointing season for Newcastle, and they need quality additions. They need to get rid of the fringe players in the summer to improve the team.

Willock has previously shown his quality in the Premier League, and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for the right team. He needs to join a club that offers regular opportunities. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.