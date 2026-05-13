Newcastle United winning transfer battle against Liverpool for 22-year-old African

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United appear to be moving strongly in the race for AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, and that could be bad news for Liverpool.



According to TEAMtalk, the Magpies are currently ahead of the Reds in the battle to sign the 22-year-old Senegal international, who has been building a very solid reputation in France.

Camara joined Monaco from FC Metz in 2024 and has already racked up 70 Ligue 1 appearances for the club.

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That is a lot of senior football for someone still only 22, and it explains why Premier League clubs are now starting to pay serious attention to him.

Newcastle’s interest makes plenty of sense. Their midfield has often looked strong on paper, but there is still a feeling that Eddie Howe’s squad needs more energy, depth and long-term security in that area.

Newcastle United are looking for a new midfielder

The situation around Sandro Tonali also adds another angle to the story. If Tonali leaves in the summer, Newcastle would need a proper replacement rather than a quick squad filler.

Camara could fit that idea nicely. He is young, mobile, aggressive in midfield and already has experience playing at a good level in Ligue 1.

He is not just a project player who needs three or four years before he can contribute. He has already played regular senior football and has international experience with Senegal, which usually helps players handle pressure and physical battles.

Liverpool being mentioned is also not surprising. The Reds are always looking at midfielders who can cover ground, press well and grow into bigger roles.

Even after refreshing their midfield in recent seasons, Liverpool still need to keep planning ahead. Players move on, form drops, injuries happen, and the best clubs are usually the ones who solve problems before they become obvious.

Magpies move would make more sense than Liverpool

But this is where Newcastle may have an advantage. At Liverpool, Camara might look at the squad and wonder how quickly he would get regular starts.

There is a lot of competition in midfield, and even talented players can find themselves stuck in rotation. Newcastle, on the other hand, may be able to offer a clearer route to important minutes, especially if Tonali goes.

Camara would not be the loudest signing of the summer, but he could be a clever one. Sometimes these are the deals that end up mattering most. A player like him can bring legs, hunger and competition to a midfield that needs to stay fresh across a long season.

For Liverpool, missing out would not be a disaster, but it would be slightly annoying if Camara becomes a star elsewhere.

The Reds have been very good at identifying players before they explode, so when they are linked with someone, it usually means there is something interesting there.

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