Watch: Phil Foden produces outrageous no-look backheel assist for Antoine Semenyo vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City
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Man City players celebrating Antoine Semenyo opener vs Crystal Palace
[Photo via SkySportsPL]

Phil Foden has produced a stunning no-look backheel assist for Antoine Semenyo who breaks the deadlock for Manchester City. 

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The England international’s skillful pass at the edge of the box releases the impactful January signing, who scores expertly past Dean Henderson to give the home side an all important lead at the Etihad.

This is easily one of the best assists you’ll see this season. Watch the stunning pass below:

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Antoine Semenyo continues impressive Manchester City form

Antoine Semenyo scores his sixth league goal for Manchester City, making it 17 goals across both clubs this season.

His overall record across all competition is now 20 goals in 45 games.

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The Ghana international has played a major role in Manchester City’s strong second-half resurgence, helping Pep Guardiola’s side keep pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

A victory tonight would move City within two points of the Gunners, although their recent draw against Everton may ultimately prove costly.

Manchester City now need to win their remaining fixtures and hope Arsenal drop points in the closing weeks of the campaign if they are to retain the Premier League title.

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