Just In: Premier League boss ruled out of Man United job, making Carrick clear favourite

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Outgoing Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has been ruled out of contention for the permanent head coach vacancy at Manchester United, according to Daily Mail.



The Old Trafford hierarchy has shifted its absolute focus toward rewarding interim boss Michael Carrick with a permanent, long-term contract following his brilliant performance as the club’s interim manager.

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With the door to Manchester firmly closed, Iraola is now entirely free to evaluate advanced formal proposals from the capital, where both Crystal Palace and Chelsea are actively battling to secure the signature of one of Europe’s most coveted tactical minds.

Man United have complete faith in Carrick

The boardroom’s change of plans at Old Trafford is a direct consequence of Carrick’s interim success.

Stepping into the dugout in January under deeply turbulent circumstances following Rúben Amorim’s sudden departure, the 44-year-old was initially viewed as a simple steadying hand to navigate the remainder of the season.

Instead, Carrick has overseen a magnificent domestic turnaround, guiding the Red Devils to 10 victories across 14 Premier League outings.

After officially securing vital Champions League qualification with a brilliant 3-2 triumph over Liverpool last weekend, INEOS decision-makers concluded that looking past their former midfielder would be a massive mistake.

Iraola will still have plenty of options

With United no longer in the race, the pursuit of the 43-year-old Basque tactician has intensified into a high-stakes London derby.

Having guided Bournemouth to the absolute brink of historic European qualification, steering the Cherries to sixth in the table amid a spectacular, high-octane campaign, Iraola’s stock has never been higher.

The Spaniard is now one of the top contenders for the Chelsea and Crystal Palace job.

Whether Iraola chooses the high risk Chelsea project or the ambitious, young Palace job, remains to be seen.

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