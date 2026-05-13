Randal Kolo Muani of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates a goal with teammates (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Tottenham’s on-loan striker Randal Kolo Muani is reportedly looking set for a possible transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus.

The France international has not had the most positive impact during his spell at Spurs this season, making a return to parent club PSG a likely option.

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From there, it looks like there may already be a preliminary agreement for Kolo Muani to return to former club Juventus, according to French outlet Le 10 Sport.

Kolo Muani has had a difficult few years, scoring only 11 goals in 54 appearances for PSG, and a total of only five in 38 games on loan at Tottenham this season.

In between that, the 27-year-old’s best form seemed to come during a loan with Juventus, where he scored ten times in 22 appearances.

Randal Kolo Muani set to leave Tottenham and seal Juventus transfer

It seems an agreement is more or less already in place for PSG to let Kolo Muani go to Juventus once his loan deal at Spurs comes to an end.

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Some THFC fans may be disappointed that this deal didn’t work out better, but it certainly seems like the best thing now would be to make numerous changes to this struggling squad after an awful season of fighting against relegation.

It may well be that Tottenham still end up going down, but either way it surely makes little sense for Kolo Muani to be a long-term part of their rebuilding plans.

Juventus, meanwhile, could benefit from bringing the Frenchman in as they have Dusan Vlahovic coming towards the end of his contract.

Kolo Muani may not be the best striker in the world, but he’d probably be available on the cheap and he’s shown he can do the job in Serie A.