Liverpool have a plan in place just in case Alisson Becker leaves at the end of the season

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

If you asked any Liverpool supporter a few months ago how the post-Alisson Becker era would play out, most would have pointed directly to Giorgi Mamardashvili and considered the case closed.



But as the summer transfer window looms, the situation could change quickly with the Merseyside club considering options in the market if Alisson leaves.

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Even though the 33-year-old recently penned an extension tying him to Anfield until 2027, he is being linked with a move to Juventus in Serie A.

You would assume Alisson’s exit simply triggers Mamardashvili’s automatic coronation as the undisputed number one. Instead, emerging reports claim Liverpool’s higher-ups aren’t entirely comfortable handing the Georgian the keys without a backup plan.

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This is where Lucas Chevalier enters the picture. According to TuttoJuve, Liverpool are targeting a move for the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper.

The 24-year-old French keeper is currently enduring a nightmare stint at Paris Saint-Germain.

Just last summer, PSG shelled out roughly €40 million to bring him in from Lille as the definitive replacement for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But life under Luis Enrique can be notoriously ruthless, following a shaky start to life at the Parc des Princes, Chevalier found himself benched in favour of Matvey Safonov.

Now, despite holding a contract that runs until 2030, Chevalier is firmly on the market, and Liverpool’s scouting department is reportedly eager to offer him an escape route to the Premier League.

As if that wasn’t enough drama, Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez has also been floated as a potential wildcard target if Villa are forced into a big-money summer sale.

Should Liverpool target a move for the PSG goalkeeper?

If he has already struggled to settle at PSG, Liverpool would need to be very sure that he has the mentality to handle Anfield, the Premier League and the pressure of replacing an all-time great.

Signing Chevalier on top of Mamardashvili could create an awkward situation unless there is a very clear plan. Two young goalkeepers fighting for one position sounds good in theory, but in reality, keepers need rhythm, trust and regular matches.

Liverpool should either fully back Mamardashvili or bring in an experienced keeper like Martinez for a shorter-term transition.

Chevalier makes sense only if the club genuinely believes he is better suited to their future than Mamardashvili.

Alisson leaving would be a huge emotional and footballing blow, so it makes sense for Richard Hughes and the recruitment team to look at different options early.

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