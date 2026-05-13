Report: Man City set €70 million price for attacker looking to get more playing time

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Omar Marmoush’s future at Manchester City is already becoming a topic of discussion, even though he has not been at the club for very long.



According to Football Insider, City would want at least €70 million if they decide to sell the Egyptian forward this summer.

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That figure is not random either. It is roughly the amount City paid to sign him from Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025, and the club are apparently not interested in taking a financial hit on a player they only recently brought in.

Aston Villa have been mentioned as a possible destination, but any club interested in Marmoush will know straight away that City are not going to make this an easy or cheap deal.

Omar Marmoush has failed to impress at Man City

On one hand, it is easy to understand why questions are being asked. Marmoush is 27, which means he is not a young project signing who can spend years slowly developing in the background.

He arrived at City after doing well in Germany, and many expected him to become an important attacking option fairly quickly.

But so far, his Premier League involvement has been limited. He has played just over 600 league minutes this season, which is not a lot for a player of his age and price tag.

At a club like Man City, competition is always brutal. You are not just fighting one or two players for a place. You are competing with world-class names every week, and even talented players can end up looking like squad options.

That does not automatically mean Marmoush has failed, though. Sometimes it takes players time to adjust to Pep Guardiola’s system.

City’s football is not simple. Every movement, every pressing trigger, every pass and every position has to be understood properly. Players who looked brilliant elsewhere have needed months, sometimes longer, before fully clicking at the Etihad.

Aston Villa can offer him an escape route

The Aston Villa link is interesting because Unai Emery’s side could probably offer Marmoush a clearer role. Villa are ambitious, direct and always looking for attacking players who can make quick transitions and hurt teams in space.

Marmoush has the pace, flexibility and technical ability to fit that kind of setup. He can play wide, through the middle and in between the lines, which would make him useful for a team competing in Europe.

Selling Marmoush for less than €70 million after such a short period would make the signing look like a mistake, and City do not usually operate like that. They are smart sellers and rarely allow themselves to be pushed into poor deals.

For Aston Villa, this would be an exciting move, but the price is a big issue. €70 million is a serious investment, especially for someone who has not yet proven himself fully in the Premier League.

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